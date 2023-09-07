CEDAR FALLS—Kirk Byron Shaw, age 73, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died August 31, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

Kirk was born on February 24, 1950, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dr. Robert and Pauline (Hubbs) Shaw. He was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1969. Kirk then attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Miller. The couple married on June 11, 1971, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. In 1973, Kirk graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He began his teaching career in Manson, Iowa, where he taught middle school art. From Manson, he relocated to Oelwein, Iowa, where he taught elementary art for the next 32 years. Along with teaching, Kirk worked as a volunteer EMT in Oelwein, a field inspector for Dekalb, and the manager of the Oelwein and Fairbank swimming pools and spent many summers working security at the Iowa State Fair. After retiring from teaching, he worked as a parking attendant for the City of Cedar Falls.

He would do anything to spend time with his grandchildren who he loved dearly, even starting his own business lovingly referred to as Papa’s Day Care. He loved camping and vacationing with family, this included a 50th anniversary trip to a lake in Wisconsin and fishing trips to Jim’s Caviar Camp in Canada. He also loved traveling with Marilyn to Arizona and California where they would stay in their fifth wheel camper. Kirk loved art, crafts, and theater. He enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Kirk was a member of the Iowa State Education Association and DELTA PSI OMEGA National Theater Honor Society.

Kirk’s memory is honored by his wife, Marilyn of Cedar Falls; four daughters, Michele (Kenneth) Letzkus of Cedar Falls; Jennifer (John) Thierman of Waterloo; Sara (John) Keve of Cedar Falls; and Rebecca (Scott) Adelmund of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, John Thierman, Ashlyn Keve, Nicholas Adelmund, Kelsi Thierman, Kenadee Letzkus, Jayson Adelmund, Aaden Letzkus, and Nathan Keve; three step-grandchildren, Brittany, Raven, and Briana; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Paula (Jeff) Francis of Walford, Iowa; and two brothers, Bruce (Yolanda) Shaw of Winchester, California and Dr. Barry (Dianne) Shaw of Birmingham, Alabama. Lifelong friends Pete Lampe, Kurt Wamsley and Doug Bull. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Penelope Shaw.

There will be a visitation on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Al Biere officiating. Burial of Kirk’s cremains will be held at a later date in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship that will be established in his name at a later date.

