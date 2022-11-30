April 11, 1972-November 8, 2022
WATERLOO-Kirk Bergmann, age 50, of Waterloo passed away unexpectedly on November 8th, 2022. He was born in Waterloo on April 11th, 1972 to Elton and the late Patricia Bergmann. He was employed at Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls. Kirk is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Bergmann and grandson Eli of Waterloo; father, Elton Bergmann of Elk Run; brother, Kenny (Angie) Bergmann of Waterloo; nephew, Tristan Bergmann of Cedar Falls, and niece, Kenna Bergmann of Waterloo.
Kirk loved spending time with his family and his dog Max. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, sitting around a bonfire, and setting off fireworks that he would sometimes make himself.
Kirk had a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Lofty’s in Evansdale from 3-6 on Sunday, December 3. Condolences can be sent to the family at 138 Licthy Blvd, Waterloo, IA, 50701.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.