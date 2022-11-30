April 11, 1972-November 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Kirk Bergmann, age 50, of Waterloo passed away unexpectedly on November 8th, 2022. He was born in Waterloo on April 11th, 1972 to Elton and the late Patricia Bergmann. He was employed at Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls. Kirk is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Bergmann and grandson Eli of Waterloo; father, Elton Bergmann of Elk Run; brother, Kenny (Angie) Bergmann of Waterloo; nephew, Tristan Bergmann of Cedar Falls, and niece, Kenna Bergmann of Waterloo.

Kirk loved spending time with his family and his dog Max. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, sitting around a bonfire, and setting off fireworks that he would sometimes make himself.

Kirk had a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held at Lofty’s in Evansdale from 3-6 on Sunday, December 3. Condolences can be sent to the family at 138 Licthy Blvd, Waterloo, IA, 50701.