(1949-2019)
WATERLOO — Kirby Gruchow, 69, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Aug. 26.
He was born Sept. 14, 1949, at the Clay County Hospital in Spencer to Lyle Wester Gruchow and Marian (Van Oort) Gruchow.
Kirby graduated from the Traer Community School in 1967, attended Marshalltown Community College and entered the U.S. Army in 1968. he graduated from Army Field Artillery Officer Candidate School in 1970. He was a helicopter pilot and detachment commander in Vietnam, then was transferred to Missouri. He later served with the National Guard and flew as a pilot with them until 1979. In 1974 Kirby moved to Waterloo and was employed at John Deere, working as a security guard, production worker, and 20 years as an electrician, also serving as union steward for the Local 838 UAW. He retired from John Deere in 2003 and went to the Door Division of Jeld-Wen Corp. in Grinnell, then worked for West Liberty Foods in West Liberty until 2014, when he moved back to Waterloo and went to work for Midwest Properties Service as a project manager. In 2016, he started his electrical contracting business back up.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife, Patricia K (Miner) Gruchow; two sons and a daughter, Kirby Gruchow Jr. of Las Vegas, Kaelan Gruchow of Des Moines and Amanda Lehman of Kansas City, Mo.; two stepsons, Erik Anderson (Natasha) of Green Bay, Wis., and Christopher Roszell of Denver, Colo.; three brothers, Dennis (Jan) Gruchow of Waterloo and Timothy (Sarah) Gruchow of Fremont, Calif., and Keith Gruchow of Marshalltown; a sister-in-law Shirley Gruchow of Traer; four grandchildren; mother-in-law Janice; sisters-in-law Lisa (Steve) Steen, Roxanne Voshell and Teresa Miner Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Norman Miner.
Preceded in death by: his father; his first wife, Linda Gale (Davis) Gruchow on Nov. 9, 1979; a brother, Lynn; his mother; father-in-law John Miner; mother-in-law Dorothy Miner; brothers-in-law Todd Johnson and David Brunson; and sisters-in-law Sherry Miner, and Melissa Miner Rizo.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with burial and military rites at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Kirby enjoyed spending time fishing, camping. Kirby was proud of his service to his country, and his children and grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Kirby Gruchow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.