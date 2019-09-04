Kimberly (Kim) M. Femino

(1965-2019)
WATERLOO — Kimberly Mariea Jones Femino, 53, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital as a result of a massive coronary.
She was born Nov. 13, 1965, the daughter of Eugene D. and Gudrun “Bobbi” (Peters) Jones. She was adopted at the age of 2 by Marilyn Halley-Tarr. She married N. Johnne Femino in June 1991, and they were later divorced.
Kim graduated in 1984 from Central High School in Waterloo.
Survived by: her biological mother, Gudrun “Bobbi” Gans of Plainfield, Ill.; her adoptive mother, Marilyn Halley-Tarr of Waterloo; a daughter, Bailey Dutcher of Ames; a brother, Richard E. (Sandi) Jones of Troy, Mont.; a half brother, Eric (Nicole) Gans of Plainfield, Ill.; a half sister, Stephanie Kenny of Minooka, Ill.; a nephew, Tyler Jones of Denver, Colo.; companion, Ray Wilkinson of Waterloo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her father; her paternal grandparents, Robert E. and Ida Jones; and her maternal grandparents, Leonard and Bethel Swartz.
Celebration of Life services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Ridgeway Bethel Baptist Church, with inurnment at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 4130 Aspen Court, Waterloo 50701.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Kim will be remembered as a strong, quick-witted and feisty woman who was passionate about the outdoors and an avid rock collector.
To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Femino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
