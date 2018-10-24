Try 1 month for 99¢
Kimberly Paulsen

Kimberly Paulsen

EVANSDALE — Kimberly Kay (Neuendorf) Paulsen, 61, of Galesburg, Ill., formerly of Evansdale, died Friday, Oct. 19, at St. Francis Medical Center of Peoria.

She was born Oct. 1, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Milton and Marlyn (Lobeck) Neuendorf. She married Joseph Michael Paulsen Sr. on Nov. 6, 1976, at Prince of Peace Church.

She graduated from East High School in 1975. Kim worked in various positions during her life. She was the executive secretary at Waterloo Industries, oversaw accounts payable at Iowa State University and was the library assistant at Excelsior Springs Missouri High School. The family also moved various times, living in Cherokee, Le Mars, Nevada, Evansdale and lastly in Galesburg, Ill. She was a lifelong member of Prince of Peace Church.

Survived by: her husband; her mother; a daughter, Melinda (Joseph) Wilmer of Cedar Falls; a son, Joseph (Stephanie) Paulsen Jr. of West Liberty; two sisters, Nancy (Mike) Carper and Linda (Roland) Armstrong, both of Waterloo; and four grandchildren, Alex and Anthony Wilmer and Shea and Rhys Paulsen.

Preceded in death by: her father; both sets of her grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale, with burial in Garden of Memories at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Kim enjoyed various crafts, including remodeling, painting signs and making soaps and lotions with essential oils. Doing crafts and playing with her four grandchildren also brought Kim great joy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kimberly K. Paulsen (1957-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments