Kimberly Gary

(1966-2019)
WATERLOO — Kimberly A. “Kim” Gary, 53, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 4, at MercyOne Waterloo of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 30, 1966, in Iowa City, daughter of Thornton Gary Jr. and Annette (Strong) Rivers. She married Robert Smith in 1998; they later divorced.
She graduated from Waterloo East High in 1984. She continued her education through Job Corps to receive her CNA certification and worked as a certified nursing assistant at Covenant Medical Center for 23 years until she was unable to work.
She was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her mother, Annette (Donell) Rivers of Waterloo; a son, Traymurrus Mills of Greensboro, N.C.; a daughter, Kandace Mills of Waterloo; two grandsons, A’zorion Mills and Keegan Mills; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, godsisters, and godbrothers.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her father, Thornton Gary; a daughter, Jasmine Mills; maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Todd Gary; godmother, Essie Johnson; and godsister, Rose Johnson
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Mark Baptist Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church
Memorials: to 1111 Idaho St., Waterloo 50703, where the family will receive friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Kim was a great cook. She was also very talented creating special, personalized tables and crafting handmade blankets. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. Kim loved her family very much.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.