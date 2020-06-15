(1962-2020)
WATERLOO -- Kimberly A. Rembert, 57, of Waterloo, formally of Chicago died Saturday, June 13, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 12, 1962, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of James and Lois Scott Rembert. Kimberly graduated high school in Chicago, and worked as a CNA at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, EPI and other medical facilities.
Survivors: four brothers, Donald Rembert of Madison, Wis., James Rembert Jr., Darryl (Janice) Rembert, and Eddie Rembert all of Waterloo; 11 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a niece, Jazzmine; and a sister-in-law, Sheri.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Kimberly was all about family, always planning the next get-together. She liked to play cards, bake from scratch and watch Chicago sports teams. She was loyal through and through. She enjoyed visiting friends in Chicago and watching home improvement shows. She played a big part in the lives of many.
