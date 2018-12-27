Kimberly A. Buehrer

(1956-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Kimberly Ann Buehrer, 62, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born July 14, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of R. Scott and Ann Curtis Buehrer.
Kimberly graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1974 and attended Wartburg College. She was the hospice volunteer of the year in 2010. She appeared in community theater and took her Chihuahuas to nursing homes.
Survived by: her mother and stepfather, Ann (Melvin) Sickels of Waterloo; father and stepmother, R. Scott (Carolyn) Buehrer of Nashua; two brothers, Timothy Buehrer of Waterloo and Kenneth Buehrer of Cedar Falls; two half sisters, Kariann (David) Kupka of Cedar Falls and Kristin Lord of La Crosse, Wis.; a stepsister, Ruth Ann (Rod) Hughes of Millers Ferry, Ala.; two stepbrothers, Jon Mark (Ok Cha) Sickels of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Randy (Tonya) Sickels of Owensboro, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Cedar Valley Church, with inurnment 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until services at the church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Kimberly loved her many animal friends throughout the years and was a true “horse whisperer.” She was an avid gardener and could make anything grow. Kimberly loved her family dearly, and was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She enjoyed choral work, biking, hiking and anything outdoors.
