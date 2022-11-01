 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kim Volker

Kim Volker

October 5, 2022

LANSING-Kim Volker, 70, of Lansing, IA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI.

A celebration of life and memory sharing time will be held Saturday, November 5th, at 12:00 PM at TJ Hunters Banquet Hall in Lansing. Friends may greet the family from 11:00 AM until the start of the celebration of life on Saturday at TJ Hunters. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Lansing is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.

