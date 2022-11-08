October 31, 2022
Kim Berry died October 31 of natural causes. She is survived by her husband Mike, 3 children; Lisa, Ben and Jeremy Hovey, and several grandchildren. Also her mother, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her father Vernon Little. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.