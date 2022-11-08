 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kim Berry

October 31, 2022

Kim Berry died October 31 of natural causes. She is survived by her husband Mike, 3 children; Lisa, Ben and Jeremy Hovey, and several grandchildren. Also her mother, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her father Vernon Little. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

