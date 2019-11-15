(1974-2019)
WATERLOO — Kim Antoinette Jordan Millard, 44, of Moline, Ill., died Monday, Nov. 11, in Moline.
She was born Nov. 17, 1974, in Waterloo, to the late Jerry Jordan Sr. and Rosemary Mitchell Jordan. She married Jeffery Daniel Millard on July 18, 1995, in Waterloo.
She attended East High School in Waterloo. She graduated from Hawkeye Community College in 2004, with her LPN degree. She was a nurse, with a passion in geriatrics, until she became disabled.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Derek, Timothy and Xzavier; her mother; a brother, Jerry (Donette) Jordan; a sister, Ruth (Anthony) Cole; three grandchildren, Grayson, Ezekiel and Kyra; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces.
Preceded in death by: her father; maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Antioch Baptist Church, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. before services at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 218 Charles St., where they will be receiving friends.
Kim was the best cook and loved to feed family and friends. She had a vibrant spirit and loved to keep everyone laughing. She loved fishing, and with the love that Kim showed it was like she never met a stranger. The family wishes to thank everyone for all acknowledgements.
