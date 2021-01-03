Kevin P. Waltemeyer
October 27, 1977-December 24, 2020
Kevin P. Waltemeyer, 43, of Washburn, died Friday, December 24, at his home.
He was born October 27, 1977, in Waterloo the son of Gene “Mike” and Cheryl Wood Waltemeyer.
Survived by: his father, Gene “Mike” Waltemeyer of Waterloo; a son, Cole Engel; and a brother, Mark (Amee Barrett) Waltemeyer of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his mother Cheryl Waltemeyer; and his grandparents.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Public visitation will be from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask will be required. For those unable to attend the Mass the livestream can be viewed via Queen of Peace's website: https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net/live-streaming. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartwaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.