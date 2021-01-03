 Skip to main content
Kevin P. Waltemeyer
Kevin P. Waltemeyer

October 27, 1977-December 24, 2020

Kevin P. Waltemeyer, 43, of Washburn, died Friday, December 24, at his home.

He was born October 27, 1977, in Waterloo the son of Gene “Mike” and Cheryl Wood Waltemeyer.

Survived by: his father, Gene “Mike” Waltemeyer of Waterloo; a son, Cole Engel; and a brother, Mark (Amee Barrett) Waltemeyer of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his mother Cheryl Waltemeyer; and his grandparents.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Public visitation will be from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask will be required. For those unable to attend the Mass the livestream can be viewed via Queen of Peace's website: https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net/live-streaming. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartwaychoffgrarup.com

