Kevin Michael Secor, 62, of Cedar Falls, passed away at home on March 31, 2022. He was born November 12, 1959, in Cedar Falls, son of William & Hermina (Ploeger) Secor. Kevin graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the best class of 1979. After graduation he worked for Kent Feeds and earned many promotions and transfers until his retirement in Fort Worth, Texas. Kevin loved his family. He was a prankster at heart and was known as a gentle giant by his friends. Kevin was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He loved everything about Texas and the Cowboys. He enjoyed watching football, basketball and NASCAR.