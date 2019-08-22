{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Meyer

Kevin Meyer

(1956-2019)

WATERLOO — Kevin Meyer, 63, of Ackley, died at home Tuesday, Aug. 20.

He was born March 21, 1956, son of Alvin and Fern (Huesman) Meyer of Ackley. He married Kelli Crotty in 1986, and they later divorced.

Kevin graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School in 1974. He worked for Brandt Construction, Stokley’s Food Processors, United Suppliers and Latham Seeds, then owning and operated his own business, 4 County Seeds in Ackley. He was the first business in Ackley’s Industrial Business Park.

Kevin was a member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ and also served as president of the church council. He was a longtime firefighter with the Ackley Fire Department and retired after serving over 40 years. He also served as a member of the Ackley Ambulance Services as well as the city of Ackley’s emergency management coordinator.

Survived by: a daughter, Tarah (Nick) Slifer and children Kaesyn, Maxsen and Sutter of Wellsburg; a son, Trent (Siera) Meyer and Kipton of Ackley; his mother of Ackley; Sheri (Jeff) Schnell, Grimes; Kurt Meyer, Ackley; Shonda (Tim) Ryken, Lebanon, N.H.; Shelly (Thad) Wunder, Iowa City; Kyle (Amy Chaney) Meyer, Iowa Falls; and Wanda Meyer of Ackley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father; an infant brother; brother Kent; and nephews Connor Schnell and Trayton Meyer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley, with burial in Washington Reformed Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. John’s U.C.C. Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

More than anything, Kevin was a loving “Papa” to his four grandchildren. Kevin was a quiet man but when he talked about his grandchildren it was difficult to get him to stop. He would always have their favorite snacks (his favorites too) and was always available for a golf cart ride.

