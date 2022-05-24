MARION-Kevin M. Scoggins, 63, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. Celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 201 1st Ave Hiawatha, IA 52233 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family with private services.

Kevin was born on June 6, 1958, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of William and Dorothy (Gritton) Scoggins. He was a graduate of Dysart High School. Kevin attended and served as Class Assistant for Dale Carnegie courses. He was top salesman for Pennzoil. Kevin was a proud entrepreneur and started his BBB Accredited business Drain Medic serving commercial and residential customers with his expertise. Always with a vision Kevin started another business Smoke-N-Grill on Wheels "Where the meat is smoken GOOD!!!". He loved smoking meats, trying new spices and handing out samples to neighbors and friends and making sure everyone had something to eat. Kevin never backed down from a challenge or an opportunity to help/teach someone. He will be greatly missed.