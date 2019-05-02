(1962-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Kevin Lee Sammons, 56, of La Porte City, died at home Monday, April 29, of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 8, 1962, in Fort Bragg, N.C., son of Timothy E. and Patricia Rothmeier Sammons Jr.
He was a 1981 graduate of La Porte City High School and received a degree in aviation mechanics from Hawkeye Community College. Kevin had worked for numerous auto body shops in the area.
Survived by: three brothers, James (Brenda) Sammons of Muscatine, Thomas (Nancy) Sammons of La Porte City and Jeffery Sammons of Washburn; a half sister, Karla Hoffman of Arizona; and seven nieces and nephews, Michael (Rachel) Sammons, Steven Sammons, Keith Sammons, Chad Sammons, Erica (Garrett) Flickinger, Melissa (Joe) Lake and Jordan (Tonya) Gaffney.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Sammons.
Private family inurnment: will be held at West View Cemetery at a later date. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
