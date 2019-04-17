CLARKSVILLE -- Kevin Lee Lampson, 61, of Clarksville, died Monday, April 15, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village, Waterloo, of cancer.
He was born June 25, 1957, in Waterloo, son of Charles J. and Alene I. Gillespie Lampson.
He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1975. Kevin retired in 2011 after driving a semi-truck for 25 years.
Survived by: his children, Yvonne (Jerod Brimmer) Lampson of Evansdale‚ Kimberly (Justin) Cook of Sioux City, and Dustin (Katie) Lampson of Lee’s Summit‚ Mo.; a brother, Charles (Rachael) Lampson of Shell Rock; two sisters, Lorene (Mike) Fulks of Waterloo‚ and Linda Winther of Proctor‚ Texas; and four grandchildren, Adrik, Ian, Gabby and Gracie.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Penny Lampson; and a brother-in-law, Jamie Winther.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery, rural Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Kevin enjoyed doing word finds, and loved his truck, coffee, watching classic movies and keeping busy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.