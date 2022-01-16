Kevin Kubik

August 13, 1952-January 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Kevin Kubik, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born August 13, 1952, in Waterloo, son of Clarence and Maev Kubik. Kevin graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1970.

He worked as the chief of police in Elk Run Heights for a few years. Kevin then worked as a liquid and gas operator for many years at MidWest Gas which later became a subsidiary of MidAmerican Energy.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survived by: sons, Jeff (Jennifer Van Hurst) Kubik of Waterloo‚ and Jeremy Kubik of Coralville; brothers, Dennis (Kim) Kubik of Waterloo‚ and Mike (Donna) Kubik of Texas; and sister, Margaret (Frank) Sprague. Preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family; Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA, 50702 is assisting the family.