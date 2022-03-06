Kevin “Jon" Moritz

Jon was born Oct 5, 1955, in Oelwein, the son of Roy H Moritz and Patricia Rohrick. He worked hard his entire life, until a stroke forced him into retirement at 62. He maintained his independence until a second stroke last year. Even though he lost the use of his right side, he continued to insist on doing everything for himself. He was a very private and proud man. Jon’s best friends were his brothers. He loved collecting what others didn’t want. His constant companion was his little dog Amy. Jon was heartbroken when she died.