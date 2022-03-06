 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin “Jon" Moritz

  • 0
Kevin “Jon" Moritz

October 5, 1955-February 18, 2022

HAZLETON-Kevin “Jon” Moritz, of Hazleton, passed away Friday morning, Feb 18, under the care of Hospice at Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo.

Jon was born Oct 5, 1955, in Oelwein, the son of Roy H Moritz and Patricia Rohrick. He worked hard his entire life, until a stroke forced him into retirement at 62. He maintained his independence until a second stroke last year. Even though he lost the use of his right side, he continued to insist on doing everything for himself. He was a very private and proud man. Jon’s best friends were his brothers. He loved collecting what others didn’t want. His constant companion was his little dog Amy. Jon was heartbroken when she died.

Jon is survived by 3 daughters: Rebecca Worthy of Dunkerton, Haley Schmidt of Evansdale, and Tonya Moritz of Hazleton; 2 sons: Isaac Moritz and Nathan Moritz, both of Waterloo; 7 grandchildren; sisters: Sheila (Jerry) Keeley of Livingston, TX; Cindy (Greg) Zingg of Brandon, IA; Michele Hedrick of Waverly; brother Doug (Sheila) Moritz of Osage; step-sisters; Christy (Geoff) Moser of Ormond Beach, FL; Marilyn Keenan of Brandon, MS; and many nieces and nephews.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Neal Hedrick; stepmother Marcia Moritz; 3 brothers: Roy L Moritz, Mark Moritz and Patrick Moritz.

There will be a memorial service and burial at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking a glass of wine with dinner may help prevent diabetes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News