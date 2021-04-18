Kevin Jon Kocher

July 9, 1959-April 11, 2021

Kevin Jon Kocher, age 61, formerly of La Porte City, passed away on April 11 in Austin, Texas.

Kevin was born on July 9, 1959, to “Gene” Kocher and Marian Nissan Kocher. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1977. Kevin received an Electronics degree from Hawkeye Tech in 1979. He married Diana Dahl on January 19, 1980. For the past 22 years he was employed at Vignette/OpenText. In 2016 his grand-daughter “Ellie” was born. “Poppi” was actively engaged in Ellie's life.

Survived by: Girlfriend Pat Harding, Daughters Rachel Kocher and Katie Tackett (Earl III), Grand-daughter Elliott Reese Tackett, Ex-wife Diana Kocher, Brother John (Jim) Myers, Sister Linda Kocher Johnson, and 9 Nieces and Nephews

Preceded by: “Gene” Kocher, Marian Kocher, and Brother Dale “Butch” Myers.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, Round Rock, TX.

Memorials may be made to Kevin's Memorial Fund which will be distributed to various charities In the Central Texas area. Donations may be made online (https://gofund.me/2c1e3126) or mailed to Katie Tackett, 803 Thistle Mound Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665.