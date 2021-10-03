Kevin James Ledtje

December 15, 1948-October 1, 2021

DENVER-Kevin James Ledtje, age 72, of Denver, Iowa, passed away suddenly Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mercy North Iowa in Mason City.

Kevin was born on December 15, 1948, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Royal and Caroline (Christiansen) Ledtje. He was raised in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967. Shortly after graduating, Kevin was drafted into the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970. On October 24, 1970, Kevin was united in marriage to Evelyn Sorge at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls. The couple made their home in Janesville and Kevin worked for John Deere in Waterloo for thirty-six years, retiring in 2008 and more recently residing in Denver.

Kevin's greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with his family, however, he also liked to hunt, fish, trap, and was a sports enthusiast. He enjoyed annual hunting trips to North Dakota with his grandkids, summers spent boating and fishing on Pelican Lake, trapping all around Iowa, cheering on (or booing) his Hawkeyes, Bears and Cubbies, and their annual winters in Texas.

Kevin's memory is honored by his wife Evelyn Ledtje of Denver; two daughters, Heather Hansen (Cadence and Colby) of Fridley, Minnesota and Tara (Keith; Brady, Kammory, Trent, Reid, and Paisley) Josewski of Big Lake, Minnesota; son, Tyler (Katie; Shaynah, Tamsyn, Carver, Caroline, and Sawyer) Ledtje of Janesville; twelve grandchildren; two sisters, Leanne Ledtje of Janesville and Sherri (John) Ritter of Rochester, Minnesota; and two brothers, Al (Liz) Ledtje of Cedar Falls and Rick Ledtje of South Carolina. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.

Kevin has been cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-984-5379