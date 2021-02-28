May 28, 1960—February 26, 2021

CEDAR FALLS – Kevin James Jarvis, age 60 of Cedar Falls, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 28, 1960 in Des Moines, the son of James E and Roma (Witcraft) Jarvis. He graduated from Ames High School in the class of 1978, and took classes to further his education at Hawkeye Community College. On May 30, 1987, Kevin was united in marriage to Jeanette Handy in Ottumwa. Kevin worked as a railroad carman for the Illinois Central Railroad until his retirement in 2010.

He is survived by: his wife, Jeanette of Cedar Falls; his mother, Roma of Sun City Arizona; two brothers, Steve (Deanna) Jarvis of Wildomar, CA, and Bruce Jarvis of Story City, IA; thirteen nieces and nephews, and fourteen grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7pm Friday, March 5, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.