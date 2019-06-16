{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin J. Matthias

Kevin J. Matthias

(1961-2019)

WATERLOO — Kevin John Matthias, 57, died June 6 at MercyOne Hospital of natural causes.

He was born July 6, 1961, in Waterloo, son of LeRoy and Marion Mathias. He married Judy Reuter on Oct. 6, 1984. They later divorced. He later married Sue Steele on Sept. 5, 2009.

Kevin went to Cedar Falls High School. He detailed cars professionally for more than 35 years. He was the co-owner of The Detail Shop and Trim, later running Kevin’s Detail Shop. He later went to work for Clark Properties to help maintain rental properties.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: his wife Sue; his mother, of Waterloo; a sister, Linda (Guy) Matthias of Cedar Falls; his brothers, Steve Matthias of Farmington, N.M., and Gary (Kathy) Matthias of Waterloo; a daughter, Andrea (Shane) Herzberg of Evansdale; a son, Alex of Portland, Ore.; a stepson, Colton Becker of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Becker of Waterloo; and grandsons Gunner and Axel Herzberg.

Preceded in death by: his father; his father-in law, Lyle Steele; and his sister-in-law, Judy Matthias.

Services: A small memorial service was held Monday, June 10, at Hagerman Baptist Church.

Kevin loved his family, friends and the outdoors. He was very caring for others and their needs, often neglecting his own to help. He taught his kids to love the outdoors and to work hard. He loved the things of the Lord, and he will be missed dearly.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kevin J. Matthias
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments