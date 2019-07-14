Kevin J. Henriksen

(1970-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Kevin Joel Henriksen, 48, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 8, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.
He was born Aug. 27, 1970, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., son of Bruce and Karen (Mennen) Henriksen.
He was a 1988 graduate of Janesville High School and earned his B.S. degree in electrical engineering in 1992 from the University of Iowa. He studied secondary education for math/physics at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia and was working on his M.A. degree in math education at the University of Northern Iowa. Kevin worked for Eagle Point in Dubuque, Pearson in both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, and had been a teacher in Australia, Thailand, Ecuador, Peru and Columbia.
Survived by: his parents, of Cedar Falls; a sister, Ramona (Brian) Mitchell of Grinnell; a nephew, Alex Mitchell of Los Angeles; a niece, Beth Mitchell of Kalamazoo, Mich.; special friend, Lidia, of Peru; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Lester and Jeanette Mennen; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Hazel Henriksen; an aunt, Karen W. Henriksen; a cousin, Cindy Deuser; and his second cousins, Maggie and Emma Deuser.
Celebration of Life services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Janesville Riviera-Roose Events Center in Janesville, with burial in Mount Vernon Township Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before services in Janesville.
Memorials: to the Gardner Neuroscience Institute at the University of Cincinnati Health Center, Cincinnati, or Cedar Valley Friends of the Family Center, Waverly. The family requests no flowers or plants.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Kevin had a passion for travel, teaching, and tennis. He was also an avid hiker. He traveled to more than 20 countries and most of the United States. He loved Jesus and wanted us to learn from Jesus’ example on the correct way to live.
