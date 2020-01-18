Kevin J. Hartnett

Hartnett, Kevin J. of Andover, MN, formerly of Boston, MA and Jesup, IA on Jan 14 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beloved husband of Lynn Booth of MN, dear father of Kristen and her husband John McCann of New York and Andrew and his wife Laura of Philadelphia. Loving grandfather of Owen and Madeline of New York and Colette and Amelia of Philadelphia and Olive of MN. Brother of Elaine Hartnett of Weymouth, Jocelyn Loftus and Kathleen Golden of Milton, Michael Hartnett of Attleboro and Marian Hartnett of Framingham. And a kind and helpful friend to his wife’s children, Caitlin, Sean and Liam Berry.

Kevin earned an undergraduate degree from Northeastern University and a graduate degree in physics from MIT. He spent his 34 year career working for Honeywell then Raytheon as a radar engineer in the Marshall Islands, Japan and the United States.

Beyond work Kevin’s interests were broad and varied. He was a skilled woodworker, a member of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers, and teacher in many workshops. He volunteered at the Cedar Rapids Theater and the Lyric Theatre in Anoka, MN, building sets for shows and working backstage as a stage hand.