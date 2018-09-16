(1956-2018)
WATERLOO — Kevin J. Bley, 61, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Covenant Medical Center due to an accident.
He was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Russell and Georgia Caldwell Bley.
Kevin was employed by the University of Northern Iowa for 10 years as a steamfitter.
Survived by: a daughter, Felicia Kennedy of Waterloo; a grandson, Ryan King of Waterloo; a stepson, Chad Legler of Waterloo; his parents of Washburn; two brothers, Mike (Arnetta) Bley of Lakeview, Ark., and Steve (Colleen) Bley of Elkhorn, Wis.; three sisters, Rose (Glen) Hartz of Cedar Falls, Kristine (Mike) Glidewell of Louisiana, and Jean Munson of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: an infant son, Cody; a brother, Daniel Bley; and his grandparents.
Memorial services: 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Monday before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Kevin enjoyed rebuilding cars, was a great fisherman and wonderful grandfather to Ryan.
