June 13, 1956-February 4, 2022

JANESVILLE-Kevin Harold Burington, age 65, of Janesville, Iowa, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Kevin was born on June 13, 1956, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, the son of Harold and Charlene (Kroemer) Burington. Kevin graduated from Janesville High School in 1974. Kevin was married to Lisa Acton at their home in Janesville on July 2, 2006. Kevin worked 25 years as a brick mason and carpenter for Sells Construction in Gilbertville; for Flint Hills Ethanol Plant in Shell Rock; and Croell Redi Mix in Waverly.

Kevin was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Janesville. In his spare time Kevin enjoyed country drives, hanging out at Whitey’s Auto in Janesville, and watching the wildlife from his back yard on the Cedar River.

Kevin’s memory is honored by his wife, Lisa Acton-Burington of Janesville; stepson, Nicklaus Shubert, Waterloo; father, Harold Burington, Cedar Falls; sister, Colleen Hamel, Texas; niece, Michelle (Scott) Hall, Illinois; and nephew, Matthew (Jessica) Hamel, Arizona. He was proceeded in death by his mother, and in-laws Jewell and Avis Acton.

Kevin has been cremated and a celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church, Janesville. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187