Kevin D. Kalkwarf

(1958-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Kevin Dale Kalkwarf, 61, of Parkersburg, died at home Thursday, Aug. 1, from complications of multiple sclerosis.
He was born May 11, 1958, in Waterloo, son of Delbert Lee and Arlene Janet (Meester) Kalkwarf. On Feb. 27, 1982, he married Jill Ann Collings at the First Congregational Church in Parkersburg.
Kevin graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1976 and Hawkeye Institute of Technology with a diploma in auto body repair in 1977. He worked at Kyle Chevrolet from 1977-79, then worked at John Deere from June 1979 until June 1981. He was employed at Top Air from 1982-84 and Badger Chevrolet from 1984 until 1992, when he had to stop working due to his failing health. Kevin was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1990.
Kevin was a member of the First Congregational Church in Parkersburg where he helped with AWANAs.
Survived by: his wife; two children, Erik (Megan) Kalkwarf of Parkersburg and Amy Kalkwarf of West Des Moines; two grandchildren, Braxton and Isabella Kalkwarf; his parents, of Parkersburg; two sisters, Kelli (Nick) Dix of Stout and Kristi (Dave) Cleary of Parkersburg; his mother-in-law, Betty Collings; a brother-in-law, Gary (Diane DeBuhr) Collings of St. Clair, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Keith Uhlenhopp) Kollmann of Parkersburg and Barb (Mike) Plaehn of Gladbrook; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father-in-law, Arthur Collings; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Kollmann.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at First Congregational Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, Aug. 4, at First Congregational Church, and for an hour before services at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Kevin loved cars, attending car shows and golfing. He received awards for his restored cars and attended every Parkersburg Car Show from its beginning. Kevin also enjoyed watching his children’s and grandchildren’s activities and was dearly loved by his grandchildren, who called him B-Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.