October 13, 1958-January 8, 2022
FALLS-Kevin Carl Hansen, 63, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born October 13, 1958, in Cedar Falls, the son of Carl F. and Mildred L. (Kuriger) Hansen.
Kevin was a huge drag racing fan, participating in the sport as well as watching races. He was honored to have met one of his racing heroes, John Force. Kevin also enjoyed following the Iowa Hawkeyes and he loved women. He faced hardships in his life, but they never stopped him from doing what he loved to do.
Survived by two brothers, Steve and Dick Hansen of Waterloo; sister, Carol Deahl of Marshalltown; three nieces, Becky, Laurie, and Debbie; four nephews, Randy, Steve, Timothy, and Eric; and great-nephew, Ethan.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Hites.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
No services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com
