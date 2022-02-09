February 19, 1961-February 4, 2022

MARSHALLTOWN-Kerry Bergmann, 60 of Marshalltown and formerly from Frederika passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City.

Kerry Wayne Bergmann was born on February 19, 1961, the son of Clarence and Bernita Lucille (Bearbower) Bergmann in Waterloo. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1979. Kerry was employed at Waterloo Industries, Terex, Rath Packing and as supply chain manager at Emerson Fisher Controls in Marshalltown.

He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Green Bay Packers and Twin fan.

Survivors are his seven brothers and sisters, Diane Katzenburger of Tripoli, Clarence Bergmann, Karen (Robert) Howland of Cedar Falls, Gayle (Douglas) Iserman of Shell Rock, Kenny (Rhonda) Bergmann of Frederika, Ronald Bergmann of Frederika, and Connie Joens of Waterloo. Also survived by several nieces, nephews; aunt, Darlene (Roger) Andrews of Frederika; uncle, Melvin Bergmann of Tripoli and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ricky in infancy and Warren; brother-in-law, William Katzenburger.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials can be directed to the Bergmann family for a later designation in Kerry’s name and online condolences for Kerry can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Bergmann family with arrangements. 319-352-1187