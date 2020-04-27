Kerry A. Resewehr

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Kerry Allen Resewehr, 60, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly at home Saturday, April 25.

He was born Nov. 20, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, son of William and Janice (Muesing) Resewehr. Kerry graduated from Clarence-Lowden High School where he made the 1977 Mid-East Iowa All-Star Football Team. He attended Hawkeye Tech where he studied animal science and worked for many years for veterinary clinics in Hudson and Jesup, area hog confinements and later for 20 years at Walmart. On April 14, 1991, he married Linda Mae Bell in Nashua. She died in 2011.

Survivors: two brothers, Kirk (Kathy) Resewehr of Katy, Texas, and Kevin (Tracie) Resewehr of Fairfax; two stepdaughters, JoDee Flockhart of DeSoto, Wis., and Chandra (Jeff Stark) Bell of Waterloo; two nephews, Jason Resewehr and Jarret Resewehr; a niece, MacKenzie Resewehr; and a stepgranddaughter, Leilani Stark.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Linda; his parents; a sister, Kelly Jo Resewehr; a stepson, Kevin Flockhart; his grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and two cousins.

Services: There will be no public services planned due to the pandemic. A private family visitation and burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.