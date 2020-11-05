October 5, 1945-November 3, 2020

Kermit Kittleson, 75, of Waterloo, Iowa, and formerly of St. Ansgar, Iowa, died November 3rd 2020 at 9:30 a.m., of natural causes.

Private funeral services will be held at the Waterloo Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020. Bishop Scott Evans will officiate. Public burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the First Lutheran Cemetery, St. Ansgar, beside his parents.

Kermit Lee Kittleson was born on October 5, 1945 in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Carl B. and Lola C. (Dieterich) Kittleson. He graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1964, and attended Mason City Junior College, Brigham Young University and later, Idaho State University. He worked for AmeriGas propane for 5 years, Unisys Corporation (Sperry Univac) for 12 years, and Bell Telephone Laboratories for 9 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 1977, he married Susan Williams, at Idaho Falls, Idaho; they later divorced. To this union five children were born: Ryan L., Robert W., Scott J., Rebecca S., and Katherine L.