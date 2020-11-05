October 5, 1945-November 3, 2020
Kermit Kittleson, 75, of Waterloo, Iowa, and formerly of St. Ansgar, Iowa, died November 3rd 2020 at 9:30 a.m., of natural causes.
Private funeral services will be held at the Waterloo Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020. Bishop Scott Evans will officiate. Public burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the First Lutheran Cemetery, St. Ansgar, beside his parents.
Kermit Lee Kittleson was born on October 5, 1945 in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Carl B. and Lola C. (Dieterich) Kittleson. He graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1964, and attended Mason City Junior College, Brigham Young University and later, Idaho State University. He worked for AmeriGas propane for 5 years, Unisys Corporation (Sperry Univac) for 12 years, and Bell Telephone Laboratories for 9 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In 1977, he married Susan Williams, at Idaho Falls, Idaho; they later divorced. To this union five children were born: Ryan L., Robert W., Scott J., Rebecca S., and Katherine L.
His hobbies included amateur radio, photography, computers, and genealogy. He enjoyed listening to old time country music, Mozart, Scott Joplin’s ragtime music. Much of his time recently has been involved with posting genealogical information on county websites for Iowa, GenWeb and Minnesota GenWeb.
He is survived by his five children Ryan Kittleson of Portland, OR, Scott of Layton, UT, Robert of Cocoa, FL, Rebecca (Kyler) Anderson of Blackfoot, ID, and Katherine (Matt) Lamoreaux of Lakeland, FL; brother, John (Carmen) of St. Ansgar; and by two sisters, Karla (Terry) Anderson of Iowa City, and Mary (Laird) Mott of Independence, MO, a sister-in-law, Karen Kittleson of St. Ansgar; and by many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother, Charles.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
