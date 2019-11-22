{{featured_button_text}}
Kent Webb

Kent Webb

(1964-2019)

WATERLOO — Kent Oran Webb, 54, of Maple Grove, Minn., died unexpectedly of a heart attack Saturday, Nov. 9.

He was born Nov. 24, 1964, in Waterloo, to James E. and Thelma Ruth Williams Webb.

Kent married Angela Thomas (Westendorf) in 1986 in Tennessee and later divorced. He then married Deborah Polston (Webb) in 1993 in Iowa and later divorced.

Kent graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1983. Kent loved traveling all over the United States on his motorcycle.

Survived by: two daughters, Amber (William) Munchoff and Hayley Webb (Austin Woodruff); one granddaughter, Ellie Munchoff; his mother, a special friend, Lisa Davidson, and her three sons; brothers, Clyde (Diana) Varney, Ron Varney, Dan (Tina) Varney, Keith (Tammy) Webb, Gary (Phyllis) Webb, Jeff Webb; sisters, Phyllis Charles, Dee (Rick) Euchner, Jane (Mike) Obermeier; plus many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceded in death by: His father, a sister, two brothers, both maternal and paternal grandparents plus two sister-in-laws.

Services: Per Kent’s wishes no services will be held as he was cremated.

Memorials: may be made to the family for future designation.

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments