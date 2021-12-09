November 22, 1957-December 6, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Kent “JoJo” S. Johannsen, age 64, of La Porte City, died Monday, December 6, 2021 at MercyOne in Waterloo. He was born November 22, 1957 in Waterloo, the son of Donald (Rosey) Max and Betty Jean (Oberhauser) Johannsen.

He graduated from La Porte City High School with the Class of 1976. He was united in marriage with Mary Duncan on August 2, 1999 in a private ceremony at their home in La Porte City. Kent worked in various positions at John Deere for 39 years, retiring in 2015. During his tenure at John Deere, he was laid off for several years. During the lay off, he worked at the La Porte City Golf Club as a groundskeeper. He also worked at Bechtholds Hardware repairing small engines. He studied horticulture and small engine repair at Hawkeye Institute of Technology, and graduated from the Class of 1987.

Kent enjoyed taking his young nephews fishing while they visited Iowa. He also enjoyed attending University of Iowa Hawkeye games with Rosey, and vacationing with his wife and son in various places, such as Branson, MO. He enjoyed working outdoors, which included gardening. Kent had a tremendous love of cats and dogs. He was known to foster stray animals found in La Porte City. He was also a collector of John Deere memorabilia and old coins.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of La Porte City, IA; a son, Shane, and daughter-in-law, Thea of Evansdale, IA; 3 sisters, Susan Robinson of Washington, D.C., Becci Reedus of Iowa City, IA and Lisa Johannsen of Rochester Hills, MI; three nephews—Ben, Casey and Dane Reedus; 4 great nieces and 1 great nephew; his uncle, Bernard Oberhauser; and aunt, Helen Schweer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Dana Suzanne Johannsen and Kathleen Suzanne Johannsen; a brother-in-law, Ralph Robinson; aunts, Helen Reeves, Lillian Taylor and Mary Lou Oberhauser; and 2 uncles, Henry and Donald Oberhauser.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Visitation: 4:00—6:00 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Locke in La Porte City (606 East Main Street, La Porte City, Iowa). Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com