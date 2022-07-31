May 13 1935-July 21 2022

Kent Alan McIntyre, 87, of Cedar Falls died Thursday July 21st at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

Kent was born May 13, 1935, in Ida Grove, IA to Arthur Meade McIntyre and Coryl Alice Rawlings. The family moved to Hartley, IA in 1949 where he graduated from Hartley High School in 1953. Kent was a student at the University of Iowa from 1953-1957 graduating with a B.A. After college he moved to Grand Mound, IA where he taught from 1957-1959 and then onto Gladbrook, IA from 1959-1963. While in Gladbrook he met and married Louise Anna Newbury June 9, 1962. The couple moved to Denver, CO where Kent obtained his M.A in Library Science from 1963-1964. After graduation they moved to Davenport, IA, where he was Head of Library Services for Central High School from 1964-1968. In 1968 they relocated to Cedar Falls, IA where he was the Librarian at the U.N.I. Malcolm Price Secondary School from 1968-1990. He retired in 1990 as emeritus associate professor.

Kent was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo, sang in the choir and served on various committees. He had also been a member of the Lion’s Club and Kiwanis. He was an avid reader, liked to cook, loved camping and being out on a lake fishing and appreciating nature. He enjoyed music, played trumpet and French horn, and used his tenor voice to sing in many different choirs.

Kent is survived by his wife Louise Anna (Newbury) of Cedar Falls, his son Malcolm Kent McIntyre and wife Sherri, grandsons Mark McIntyre & Brian McIntyre and his wife Brittany of Kansas City, MO, sister-in-law Marjorie McIntyre and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Coryl McIntyre, brothers Robert, James and Wendell McIntyre and sisters Marjorie Crawford and Elizabeth Mende.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Ascension Lutheran Church (2211 Maynard Ave. Waterloo, IA). Burial will be at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice.