Kenny Kramer

Kenny Clark Kramer passed away December 5th, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends.

Kenny was born May 2nd, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan, to Henry Frank Kramer and Deloris Bernice (Clark) Kramer. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1964. Kenny worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 37 years, retiring as a Supervisor.

Kenny is survived by his two sons, Kurt Kramer and Kent Kramer, brothers Richard and David and sisters Linda Wood and Rita Murphy, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald, and a niece, Chelsea.

Kenny will be cremated per his request. A celebration of life will be held next summer.

For memorial details please visit Kenny’s obituary at www.iowacremation.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Iowa Cancer Center.

