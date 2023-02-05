October 30, 1938-January 31, 2023

FREDERIKA-On Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, Kenneth “Ken” Werner Wedemeier passed away at the age of 84 with his children by his side. A celebration of life will be held at the Frederika Community Center on February 11th, 2023 from 2pm—5pm.

Ken was born on October 30th, 1938, to Werner and Dora (Hagenow) Wedemeier. He was born and raised in rural Waverly, Iowa. Ken met Carol Sievers at a dance in June 1956. After 11 months of dating, they married on May 19th, 1957. They moved to a farm near Fredericksburg, Iowa where they started their family and Ken began his farming career. They later divorced.

In 1969 Ken purchased the Frederika Elevator and enjoyed running his business for 18 years. In 1986 Ken decided to venture out from small town business and moved to Denver, Colorado where he continued to work until retirement. After retiring in 2001 he moved back to Frederika to spend more time with his family and friends.

Ken had a passion for playing cards, especially Schafkopf. Most of the time you could find him relaxing next to the card table, in his garage, waiting for other card sharks to stop by. Ken also had a good time cruising around town in his golf cart, making sure to drive slowly so he was able to say hi to everyone. After sunset you would find Ken in his favorite chair watching an old western show.

Ken is survived by his sons Vern (Lori), Michael (Becky), and Todd Wedemeier; his daughter, Nichole Morrissey; five grandkids; two great grandkids; his sister Mary Jane Juhl; sister-in-law Elaine Wedemeier; and many nieces and nephews as well as longtime friends that he considered family.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents; brother Duane; sister Dorothy; and brother-in-law’s Richard Juhl and Robert Brandt.

Our dad was definitely one of a kind and will never be forgotten.

