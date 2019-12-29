(1923-2019)
REINBECK — Kenneth Wayne Plaehn, 96, of Reinbeck, died Friday, Dec. 27, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.
He was born Dec. 10, 1923, north of Reinbeck in Grundy County, son of Henry and Emma (Thiesen) Plaehn. He grew up in Reinbeck and graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1943. Kenny joined the U.S. Navy in March 1944. He was assigned to the USS Murray 576 and served in the Pacific during World War II. He was honorably discharged on May 16, 1946, and returned to Iowa.
Kenny married Betty Lee Stum on Nov. 19, 1948, and lived in Reinbeck. In 1960, Kenny went to work for Noel Lorenz building houses and doing carpenter work until 1973. He then began working for the Reinbeck High School, performing maintenance, and then the Reinbeck Elementary School until his retirement in 1988 at the age of 65. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck for more than 70 years, serving as a deacon, a session member and on various committees. Kenny was an active member of the Reinbeck American Legion Post 242.
Survivors: his children, Carole (Mike) Toyne, Curtis (Cindy) Plaehn, Calvin Plaehn and Tom Plaehn; grandchildren, Clarinda Plaehn-Morrow, Nathan Toyne, Mike Toyne and Cody Plaehn; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Lucinda, Brandon, William, Hannah and Noah; a sister, Bernice Craig; and a brother, Leonard Plaehn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Betty; three sisters; and four brothers.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck; burial in Reinbeck Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Reinbeck American Legion Post 242. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the church
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Kenny loved spending time with his family, friends, neighbors, teachers, students and co-workers. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty, baking and watching college football and basketball on TV.
