Kenneth W. Meyer

(1947-2020)

OELWEIN -- Kenneth William Meyer, 72, of Oelwein, died Saturday, April 11, at home of complications with cancer.

He was born May 11, 1947, in Whittemore, son of Ernest and Leona (Kinnetz) Meyer. He graduated from Algona High School in 1965. He married Linda Jane Soules on June 8, 1968, at Stanley Union Church in Stanley. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in the Delta Division's Duster and Quad Fifties Units, earning two Army commendation medals and the Bronze Star. He then graduated from Upper Iowa University in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

He farmed from 1974-1992, then worked at Donaldson Manufacturing from 1986-2000 and Captive Air/Rupp Air from 2002-2010. Ken was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post No. 9 of Oelwein, and the National Dusters, Quads & Searchlights Association.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Michael Meyer of Newton; his granddaughters, Molly and Macy Meyer; a brother, Ron Meyer of Whittemore; his brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepmother, Luella; his mother- and father-in-law, Dick and Marjorie Soules; a brother-in-law, Dick Soules; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Meyer.