Kenneth W. "Ken" Sloan

(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Kenneth Wayne “Ken” Sloan, 88, of Mountain Home, Ark., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Aug. 17.
He was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Springfield, Mo., to the Rev. Wilbert James and Opal Fay (Manes) Sloan.
Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-54, stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Survived by: his children, Steven (Frances) Sloan of Polk City, Robert (Lisa) Sloan of Mill Creek, Wash., David (Cindy) Sloan of Houston, Texas, and Susan (Ronald Lacey) Sloan of Shell Beach, Calif.; stepdaughters, Christine Heth and Cynthia Marsh, both of Cedar Rapids, Connie (Jim) Molbeck of Racine, Wis., and Cheri Doctor of Waterloo; and his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Theresa (Hohlfeld).
Services: No funeral services are planned. Several of Ken and Theresa’s survivors plan to meet in Mountain Home at a later date to spread their ashes together.
Ken and Theresa enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle at Mountain Home and their social time at the local Moose Lodge No. 1953. They both loved boating and fishing on Norfork Lake and shared the experience with their children and grandchildren during their many visits over the years.
