Kenneth W. DeBerg

(1941-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Kenneth Wayne DeBerg, 78, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 3, 1941, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, son of Joseph and Catherine (Bakker) DeBerg. He married Eileen Appel in 1961, and later divorced. Ken married Peg Riebkes in May 1988 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, which ended in divorce.
He graduated from Dike High School in 1958. Ken then graduated from AIB College in Des Moines. Ken held a few different jobs prior to working for Farmer’s Co-op in both Grundy Center and Reinbeck. Ken worked in the office until he later transferred to driving a feed truck for many years. He also farmed the family farm and raised hogs. Ken was a member of the Grundy Center Fire Department for more than three decades, a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and later United Reformed Church in Wellsburg.
Survivors: his children, Mike DeBerg of Hudson, Curt (friend Jaclyn) DeBerg of Omaha, Neb., and Tracy (Jeff) Beenken of Grundy Center; step-children Ryan (Mindy) Buseman and Robbyn (Tim) Diamond; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Kehe, Alisa, Kylie (friend Sam), Madison (friend Carter), Aurora (friend Colton); great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Kellan; nephews, Mark and Brent Cirksena; and sister-in-law, Lois DeBerg.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Craig.
Memorial Service: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at United Reformed Church, Wellsburg with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel, assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Ken enjoyed many hobbies, and cheering on the Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Ken was known to sing, belonging to a couple different choruses, including the Twin Town Barbershop, Interfaith Chorus, and Relative Sound. He loved the time he got to spend with his children and grandchildren, especially attending their many events.
