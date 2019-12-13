Kenneth S. “Ken” Kuhlman

(1971-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Kenneth “Ken” Scott Kuhlman, 48, of Shueyville-Solon, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 10, of a heart attack.
He was born Aug. 23, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, of Ronald and Barbara (Purvis) Kuhlman. He married his wife, Diane, on Aug. 2, 2003, in Polk City
Ken graduated from Cedar Falls High School and got his bachelor’s degree in computer science at the University of Iowa. After graduation, Ken worked in the telecom industry at McLeod, Paetec, Windstream and Frontier Communications as a database analyst. He was respected in his field as a DBA.
Survived by: his wife; Diane’s children whom he loved as his own, Hilary (Chad) Markin of Minocqua, Wis., and Nathan (Stephanee) Johnson and Lucas Wagner, both of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Adelyn, Owen, Aubree and Aleigha Markin, and Kendall and Kody Johnson; his mother, of Cedar Falls; brothers, Gregory (Julie) Kuhlman of Robins and Brian (Rebecca) Kuhlman of Waterloo; sister, Julia (Mike) Agey of Norwalk; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father; paternal grandparents; and maternal grandparents.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Shueyville United Methodist Church, Swisher. The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Take A Kid Outdoors at www.takeakidoutdoors.org.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Ken loved a good challenge and solving complex problems. He was a computer geek and liked to read and watch science fiction movies. He shared his love of the outdoors with his wife and family and was an avid fisherman, a hobby he shared with his dad. Ken loved camping, hiking, sailing and traveling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.