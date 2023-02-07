May 16, 1935-February 5, 2023

WAVERLY-Kenneth Richard Russell, age 87, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.

Ken was born on May 16, 1935, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Floyd Edwin and Katherine Genevieve (Hoover) Russell. He graduated from the Shell Rock High School. On August 13, 1957, Ken was united in marriage to Grace Mehmen in Shell Rock. During his life, Ken worked for Wonder Bread in Waterloo, Iowa, drove truck for a seed corn company, and in 1963, went to work for Carnation/Nestle in Waverly retiring in 1992.

Ken’s greatest enjoyment was time spent with family, you could often find him watching their sporting events. He also liked breakfast at Cliff’s in Horton, Iowa, Chicago Cubs, golfing, fishing on Clear Lake and at the Bill Strottman’s Cabin in Hayward, Wisconsin, donating blood (10 gallons), and playing cards.

Ken’s memory is honored by: daughter, Cathy (Jim) Hillyer of Clear Lake, Iowa; son Kevin (Janine) Russell of Waverly; eight grandchildren, Matt (Jamie) Trimble, Michael (Sarah) Trimble, Lindee (Phil) Jeneary, Shelley (Chris) Skuster, Joseph (Jessica) Russell, Bradley (Tori) Hillyer, Benjamin (Nicole) Hillyer, Bryan (Cassandra) Hillyer; twelve great grandchildren, Collyns Jordan, Isabella, Lydia, and Anna Trimble, Olivia, Kendra, Addison, Nicholas Skuster, Raegan and Carson Jeneary, Jayda and Brynlee Russell; and a brother, Eugene Russell of Janesville, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother, Wayne Russell.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Ken’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187