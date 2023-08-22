WAVERLY—Kenneth Renken, 79, of Waverly, Iowa died on August 17, 2023 at his residence in Waverly.

Kenneth Harley Renken was born on December 28, 1943, the son of Heiko and Etta (Meester) Renken in rural Aplington, Iowa. He graduated from Aplington High School in 1962. Kenny enlisted in the US Navy. On September 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Tiffany at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. The couple lived on a farm south of Aplington where he farmed. He also worked for Benton Concrete and Manatts Concrete for 42 years, retiring in 2008. In 2012, they moved to Waverly to be near their family.

He was a former member of First Reformed Church in Aplington and Trinity United Methodist Church. Ken enjoyed hunting in his earlier years, camping and traveling with his family on vacation. He was always busy tinkering in the garage or downstairs and could fix just about anything.

Survivors are his wife, Bonnie Renken of Waverly; daughter, Michele Wheeler (Travis Krueger) of Waverly; two sons, Bret (Karla) Renken of Waverly and Keith (Robin) Renken of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, Steffen, Jayden, Reece and Autumn; and two sisters, Darlene (Gene) Spears of Waterloo and Dorothy Schipper of Aplington. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military rites by the Waverly Area Veterans Group. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences for Kenneth can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Renken family with arrangements. 319-352-1187