WATERLOO — Kenneth R. St. John, 70, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 14.

He was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Elizabeth Goswiller St. John. He married Pamela Hewitt on May 15, 1971, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Kenneth served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was employed with John Deere for 30 years, retiring in April 2002.

Survivors include: his wife; his children, Nicole St. John of Iowa City and Corey (Sara) St. John of Winterset; two grandchildren, Lucie Nicole and Kennedy James; five brothers, Steve (Pat) St. John of Crystal Lake, Ill., Mike (Michael) St. John of West Des Moines, Gary (Suzette) St. John of Las Vegas, Timmy (Maria) St. John of Waterloo, and Rick St. John of Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Julia St. John, and a brother, Joe St. John.

Services: visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.

