Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenneth R. Richter

Kenneth Richter

REINBECK — Kenneth Russell Richter, 92, of Reinbeck, died Dec. 24, 2018, at Grundy Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 7, 1926, in West Branch, son of Edward and Rose Benz Richter. He married Eileen Luloff on Nov. 5, 1950. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Kenny graduated from Reinbeck High School and served in the U.S. Navy on the Pacific at Wake Island in 1944, age 17. He and his brother, Donald “Butch,” started Richter Truck Line.

Survived by: a daughter, Sandra Kay Richter of Macon, Ga.; four grandchildren, Sarah, Abby, Kyle and Kimberly; six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, LaVonne Richter; nieces Kathy and Karen; and a nephew, Gary.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a daughter, Terri Lee in 2018; an infant son, Steven Craig; a half brother, Fritz Richter; and a brother, Donald “Butch” Richter.

Celebration of Life: will take place in the spring at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.

Memorials: may be directed to his family.

Kenny loved friends and family. You enjoyed morning coffee at Reinbeck restaurants with his buddies. He never met a stranger. His wife, daughters and grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He loved eating popcorn and red licorice while watching sports, including all Iowa teams and his beloved Chicago Cubs.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth R. Richter (1926-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments