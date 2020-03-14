Kenneth R. Mason

(1939-2020)
Kenneth Ray Mason, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Allen Hospital, Waterloo. His wishes were cremation. Iowa Cremation is handling the arrangements.
Kenneth was born June 9, 1939 in Anamosa, the son of Rubert and Hazel (Williams) Mason. He graduated from Olin High School in 1956. He was employed with Nestle USA for 36 years, retiring in 2001. His passions were Jazz and Dixieland music, racing and NASCAR. He leaves behind his beloved companion, Snickers.
Survivors include his children, Eric (Robin) Mason and Jeff (Michelle) Mason, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Robert and Lyle Mason and Elaine Westphal. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
