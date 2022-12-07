August 19, 1933-December 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Kenneth R. “Kenny” Trost, 89, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 05, 2022 at his home.

He was born on the family farm in Readlyn on Aug. 19, 1933, son of Reinhold and Marlys Klemp Trost. He married Rita Van Dorn on Jan. 26, 1957 in Waterloo.

Kenny graduated from Waterloo West High School and began his career in sales. He worked for Bishop’s Buffet Restaurant, Westside Hardware Store, and then his “Gift of Gab” directed him to a successful career as a car salesman for Tate Cadillac Oldsmobile, Reed Cadillac Oldsmobile and finally Community Auto Group all in Waterloo.

Kenny enjoyed working, simply because of the people he served. He loved fishing with his brother and brother-in-law, and was a master at grilling and entertaining. He was active in Grace Lutheran Church as head usher for many years.

Survived by: his wife, Rita of Waterloo; two daughters, Jody (Jeff) Vane of Hudson and Julie (Tim) Gootee of Urbandale; four grandchildren, Leah (Michael) Niedermann, Courtney (Kyle) Decker, Kara Gootee and Lexi Gootee; one great grandson, Jacob Niedermann; a brother Gene Trost of Waterloo; and a sister, Donna Edsill of Eagan, Minn.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Gary Trost.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Grace Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: directed to the family or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.