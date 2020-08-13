Kenneth R. Eiklenborg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1948-2020)

Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Eiklenborg, age 71, of New Hartford, Iowa, was born the son of Harvey Charles and Carrie Irene (Peters) Eiklenborg on September 18, 1948, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Dike High School in 1966, Dike, Iowa. Kenny enlisted in the United States Army Reserve in 1967 and received an honorable discharge in 1973

In his earlier years Kenny worked at Waterloo Marble and Tile Company laying tile, Hawkeye Steel, carpentry apprentice, and built bridges operating heavy equipment. Kenny has lived in the New Hartford area where he has farmed most of his life. Kenny married Jean Arends and they had five children together. The couple was later divorced.

Kenny was a longtime member of Reformed Church of Stout, Stout, Iowa, where he served on the consistory. He was a board member of the New Hartford Farmers Cooperative. Kenny found great enjoyment riding his motorcycle from east to west coast across the United States and Canada. He loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

Kenny passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home from complications of lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Eiklenborg.