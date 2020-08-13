Kenneth R. Eiklenborg

(1948-2020)
Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Eiklenborg, age 71, of New Hartford, Iowa, was born the son of Harvey Charles and Carrie Irene (Peters) Eiklenborg on September 18, 1948, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Dike High School in 1966, Dike, Iowa. Kenny enlisted in the United States Army Reserve in 1967 and received an honorable discharge in 1973
In his earlier years Kenny worked at Waterloo Marble and Tile Company laying tile, Hawkeye Steel, carpentry apprentice, and built bridges operating heavy equipment. Kenny has lived in the New Hartford area where he has farmed most of his life. Kenny married Jean Arends and they had five children together. The couple was later divorced.
Kenny was a longtime member of Reformed Church of Stout, Stout, Iowa, where he served on the consistory. He was a board member of the New Hartford Farmers Cooperative. Kenny found great enjoyment riding his motorcycle from east to west coast across the United States and Canada. He loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Kenny passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at home from complications of lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Eiklenborg.
Kenny is survived by his longtime special friend, Linda Meyer of New Hartford; 3 sons, 2 daughters, 16 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter: Kent (Laura) Eiklenborg of New Hartford and children, Mackenzie, Si (Elli) and their daughter, Parker, Gabe (Kortney) and Olivia; Todd (Melia) Eiklenborg of Stout and children, Deacon and Brewer; and Brad (Sarah) Eiklenborg of Stout and children, Kelton, Liam, Max and Trey; Anne (Brian) Varney of Stout and children, Gus, Lucy and Ruby, and Beth (Ryan) Petersen of Dike and children, Drew, Mallory and Bryn; His father, Harvey Eiklenborg of Reinbeck; and one sister, Beverly (Tom) Becker of Cumming, IA.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Reformed Church of Stout with burial in the Stout Cemetery both in Stout.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice or the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
