January 24, 1937-November 13, 2022
JESUP-Kenneth Peter Weber, 85, of Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue an hour before services, Thursday, at the church.
Memorials will be directed to the church, St. Athanasius Catholic School, and Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Kenny was born January 24, 1937, in Independence. He graduated from St. John High School, Independence in 1955. On November 8, 1958, he married Patricia Heerkes at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville.
Kenny is survived by his wife Pat of Independence; eight children, Julie Weber of Independence, Jeffrey (Tammy Balvanz) Weber of Waterloo, Joseph (Jean) Weber of Brandon, Janet Weber of Jesup, Jay (Janet) Weber of Madrid, Jean (Mark Brewer) Weber of Fairfax, Jerald (Nicole) Weber of Brandon, Jill (Brian) Huebner of Raymond; 18 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four brothers, William (JoAnn) Weber of Independence, Allen (JoAnn) Weber of Gilbertville, Thomas (Marge) Weber of Jesup, Orville Jr. (Jeannie) Weber of Gilbertville; two sisters, Judy (Roger) Cordes of Stout, Diane Heath of Cedar Falls; one brother-in-law, Albert Burrage of Des Moines; one sister-in-law, RaeAnn Pedersen of Cedar Falls; several step brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Irene Weber; one stillborn son, James Michael Weber; one grandson, Joel Michael Rottinghaus; one sister, Patricia Burrage; and two brothers-in-law, Michael Heerkes and Ronald Pedersen.
